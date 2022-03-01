Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SAVA stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,655,000 after acquiring an additional 157,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,657,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 33,978 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

