Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
SAVA stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.46.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.
About Cassava Sciences (Get Rating)
Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.