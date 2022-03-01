Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

NYSE:KOS opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 171,923 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 38.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 55,517 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

