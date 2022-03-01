Centiva Capital LP Has $355,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,733,462,000 after purchasing an additional 119,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,204,000 after buying an additional 183,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after buying an additional 852,450 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,195,000 after buying an additional 282,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,633 shares of company stock worth $10,493,279 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $151.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.76. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

