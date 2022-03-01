Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 298,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,546 in the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Arvinas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

