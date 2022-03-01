MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

