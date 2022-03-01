American International Group Inc. Sells 2,361 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ball by 129.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 1,025.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 1,071.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLL. Northland Securities raised their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $89.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

