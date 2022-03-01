American International Group Inc. Has $10.65 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of EQT worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,774,000 after acquiring an additional 50,272 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $90,515,000. Finally, Share Andrew L. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Share Andrew L. now owns 3,338,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,306,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE:EQT opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. EQT Co. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $24.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -11.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

EQT Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.