American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $10,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Neogen by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

