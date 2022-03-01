Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $190.26 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 660,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $190,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.22.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $229.05 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.41 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.66 and a 200-day moving average of $277.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.