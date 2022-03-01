Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $291.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.75. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.02 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

