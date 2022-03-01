Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 91,510 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 91,510 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 20.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL stock opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.77. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $102.96 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.07.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.