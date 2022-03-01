Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPTX. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $123.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

TPTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

