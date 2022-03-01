National Pension Service Acquires 981 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Booking were worth $132,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,725.19.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,172.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,446.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2,377.15. The company has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,053.57 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

