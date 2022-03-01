Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stake Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Teradata worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDC. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

