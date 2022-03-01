OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.86.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 1,350,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in OPKO Health by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in OPKO Health by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in OPKO Health by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

