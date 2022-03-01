TheStreet Upgrades Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of GO opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $53,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $161,420. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,570,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $21,584,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 784,544 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $15,852,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

