Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Rating Lowered to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.06 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.53%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,400. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Switch (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.