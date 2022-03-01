Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet cut shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.18.

NYSE SWCH opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.17. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,745,400 over the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Switch by 7.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,393,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,108,000 after buying an additional 599,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,507,000 after buying an additional 432,733 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Switch by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,381,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Switch by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,953,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 202,610 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

