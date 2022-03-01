Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.11.

GO stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $161,420. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

