Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.27.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,083 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,446,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 809.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,605,000 after buying an additional 2,024,171 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,980,000 after buying an additional 1,900,577 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

