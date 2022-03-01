132,500 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Shares of JXN opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.42. Jackson Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Jackson Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.