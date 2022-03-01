Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 306,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Community Bank System by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,197,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.56.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.