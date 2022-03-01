CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Holdings Raised by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in CommScope by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,072,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,689 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 4,209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CommScope (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.