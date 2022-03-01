CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 606,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 35.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the third quarter worth $982,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 46.7% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 553,024 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the third quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 12.4% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 422,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

NYSE:PRPB opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.