Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 590,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,273 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in AF Acquisition were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,688,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of AF Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,062,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 531,282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AF Acquisition by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 991,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 241,367 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AF Acquisition by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 695,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AF Acquisition by 40,434.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 811,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 809,894 shares during the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AF Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AF Acquisition stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.