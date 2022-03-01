Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Reduced by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $216.34 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.10 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.