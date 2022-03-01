American International Group Inc. Sells 1,856 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,236,000 after purchasing an additional 83,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $606.00 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $644.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $656.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total value of $4,176,354.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,344 shares of company stock valued at $23,661,845. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

