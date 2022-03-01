SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Loop Capital

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $4,509,195. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

