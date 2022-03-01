Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,890,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $184,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.78. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,187,398. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

