Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,853 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $129.88 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.64.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.