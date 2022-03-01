The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Toro were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Toro by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Toro by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,498,000 after purchasing an additional 336,084 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Toro by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,634,000 after acquiring an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

TTC opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average is $100.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $960.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.00 million. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Toro’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

