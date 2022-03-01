Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 850.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 23,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 120,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $221.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.