Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TNL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $56.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.37.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

