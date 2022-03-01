iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,897 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USXF. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.75. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $39.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

