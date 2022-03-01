Wedbush Lowers Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target to $1.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

ARDX has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock worth $2,257,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 32.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 12.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 159,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 865,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 32.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 111,197 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 66.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,575 shares during the period. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

