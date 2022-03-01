Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 191 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,939 shares of company stock worth $1,123,364 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

