Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $735,000 in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000.

MORT stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

