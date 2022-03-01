26,375 Shares in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 809,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after buying an additional 98,526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 412,577 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 621,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,840,000 after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $50.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 68.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

