V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4,144.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,243 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,223 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after acquiring an additional 910,686 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in V.F. by 30.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,262,000 after buying an additional 802,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in V.F. by 312.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 647,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,371,000 after buying an additional 490,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.88. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

