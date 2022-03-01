Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,417,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $938,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 685.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 81,819 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Newmont by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,649,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 278,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NEM shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

NEM stock opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

