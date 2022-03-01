Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 50,895 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,072,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Commercial Metals Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.