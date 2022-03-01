Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 50,895 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,072,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
