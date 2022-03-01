Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $993,000 Investment in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 194,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Amarin by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after buying an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,350,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after acquiring an additional 41,332 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,862,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 354,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 503,620 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of AMRN opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.75 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

