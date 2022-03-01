National Pension Service Purchases 4,982 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,652,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in NIKE were worth $239,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $136.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $215.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.