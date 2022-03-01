Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Grows Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 121.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in nVent Electric by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVT opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

