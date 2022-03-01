Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,685,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $188,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 42,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $3,687,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 480,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 148,743 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

Shares of C opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

