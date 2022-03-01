Garde Capital Inc. Invests $101,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $792,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,498,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,792,000 after buying an additional 54,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $587.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $603.13 and a 200-day moving average of $553.70. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $240.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.
Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
