Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,004.55% and a negative return on equity of 47.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $308.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.46. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 113,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 503.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 244,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1,354.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 257,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

