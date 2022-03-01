Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,004.55% and a negative return on equity of 47.29%.
Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $308.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.46. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.