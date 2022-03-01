Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $995.11 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.99. Albany International has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,896,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,089,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Albany International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albany International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Albany International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

