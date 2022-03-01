63,150 Shares in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BILI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,256 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter worth $569,908,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bilibili by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,405,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 173,508 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Bilibili by 60.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Bilibili by 105.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 547,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 281,478 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $145.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

