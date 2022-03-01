Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $1.35 Million in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENTG opened at $130.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

